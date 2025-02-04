The Ugg brand name dispute is almost as ugly as the boots

“It’s extremely hard to fight a lawsuit against a multi-billion dollar company."

Ugg Boots
Boots made by Ugg Since 1974 (left) and Deckers Outdoor Company (right) (Image credit: Ugg Since 1974/Decker's Brands)

When you hear the name 'Ugg', chances are you have a pretty good idea what the product in question looks like. You're imagining a pair of soft sheepskin boots that are, let's face it, kind of ugly (we're allowed to say that – apparently the 'Ugg' name originates from comments to that effect from the original designer's wife).

But it turns out there's been a bitter trademark war waging over the boots in recent years, and a heavy blow has just been dealt to an Australian family-run Ugg boot manufacturer by California-based Deckers Outdoor Company, which owns the rights to the Ugg name outside of Australia and New Zealand.

