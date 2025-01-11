This French railway rebrand has caught my eye

There are 25 logos to admire (plus the boring company one).

Voyageurs written in different ways, one on a hot dog, one in metal band logo style, one like a kid has drawn it and one in pink Barbie style
(Image credit: SNCF Voyageurs)

I can't say I've paid much attention to the branding of the French railways recently, having not visited since 2019. But the recent rebrand of SNCF Voyageurs, which transports five million passengers across France every day, has caught my attention.

SNCF Voyageurs is a new subsidiary of the SNCF Group, and is one of various SNCF brands. The challenge was to make SNCF Voyageurs stand out in its own right, as many people don't know the difference between all these brands. With the help of Rosa Paris, the train company has eschewed having just one logo, and has chosen instead to launch 25 different logos designed by graphic designers, 3D artists, embroiderers and more. You can see them all in the video below.

Voyageurs written as a logo
(Image credit: SNCF Voyageurs)

