Canva’s brand glow up puts a playful spin on corporate design

News
By
published

The Adobe competitor flexes its vivid personality.

Canva brand glow up
(Image credit: Canva)

Visual communication platform Canva has unveiled a stylish brand "Glow Up" set on bringing its suite of tools to the wider workplace. With its new brand system, Canva's revamped design injects a fresh burst of personality, applying its creative spirit to bridge the gap between its solo user base and corporate clientele.

Canva has long been the underdog of graphic design software compared to frontrunners such as Adobe and Figma. Originally positioning itself as an empowering tool to bring creativity to everyone, it has often been snubbed by creative professionals as a juvenile design platform. The refreshed system establishes Canva as a unique competitor that embraces functionality, accessibility, and a delightful dose of playful design.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

