Canva's cringey rap was actually a massive marketing win

The internet's laughing, but we now know all about Canva Enterprise.

Canva has been snapping at Adobe's heels in recent years. It's been marketing heavily and its focus on creating design tools for non-designers has provoked Adobe to follow a similar root with software for marketing teams and businesses (see our guide to the best graphic design software).

Adobe GenStudio vs Canva Magic Studio is shaping up to be an intense battle, with the companies competing to announce new features, sometimes sending out press releases on the same day to try to knock each other out of the news. So I can understand why Canva might have wanted to do something different to get attention at its event... but a corporate rap? The tech industry hasn't cringed so much since we saw Bill Gates dance at the Microsoft Windows launch event back in 1995.

