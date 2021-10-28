Leaked Facebook video is the most cringe-worthy thing you'll see all week

Facebook has spent a lot of time in hot water as of late, with a number of controversies piling up on the social media giant. But this leaked video for its employees may be its worst crime yet.

A cringe-wordy video made for Facebook employees has been spotted on Vimeo, and we seriously can't believe anyone thought this was a good idea. The video promoting 'open enrollment' for employees to choose their benefits is full of awkward singing, dancing and, erm, virtual reality? We're sure this nightmarish glee-style music video will give you a healthy dose of second-hand embarrassment. If you believe you can make a better video than Facebook's internal promotions team (we definitely reckon you can), then make sure you check out our round-up of the best video editing software.

The video starts with performers serenading the viewer about open enrollment and employee benefits over a video call. The video then suddenly jumps right into two groups of people clicking, singing and dancing at each other in true West Side Story fashion. And just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, you're transported to a virtual reality world where the actors are replaced by legless cartoon characters. The whole thing ends on a seemingly random electric drum solo, and one last group boogie. We don't know about you, but we found the entire viewing experience was completely exhausting.

Why don't they have legs? (Image credit: Facebook)

The video was posted on Twitter by a Buzzfeed reporter, who hilariously called the video "as damning than anything in the Haugen leak". The video that was once uploaded to Vimeo has since been taken down, and we can definitely see why.

Of course, a video as painful as this was unlikely to go unscathed by the wrath of internet trolls, and the responses to the video have made for some incredibly funny entertainment. One user responded to the video, "Were the participant's victims of an extortion plot?" and another asked, "How can they [Facebook] have so much money and make something so unintentionally terrible?".

Clearly not the most troubling aspect of the video but why is the hand wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/eXhtsqepjJOctober 26, 2021 See more

who did this to the sims? pic.twitter.com/C5Zy62yP1nOctober 26, 2021 See more

Too many questions..brain..cramping. Are these real employees? Is this parody? Even Bo Burnham couldn't invent this. Why is one guy in an attic with medieval weapons? Why no legs in the Metaverse? Why was 1 guy glitching? Please kill the "bring your whole self to work" thingie.October 26, 2021 See more

We can't quite believe anyone thought this video was a good idea, but we respect the participant's enthusiasm. We love when the internet responds to Facebook announcements and faux pas, like when they announced that it was rebranding with a new name. If you'd like to have a go at making your own employee benefits themed video, then check out our roundup of the best cameras for beginners, video and more.

