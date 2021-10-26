Photoshop & Illustrator in the Web is the most exciting reveal of Adobe MAX

With Adobe MAX, the company's annual creativity conference, kicking off today, we're already seeing plenty of exciting announcements. But rather than a new editing feature or tool, perhaps the most game-changing update to Adobe's creative suite this year is all about collaboration.

Adobe has just announced that Photoshop and Illustrator are extending to the web, which means users will be able to access projects anywhere, simply via a URL. And not only that, but basic edits will be possible right in the browser. (Ready to start creating? Check out the best Adobe deals available now.)

Photoshop and Illustrator are extending to the web (Image credit: Adobe)

Already in public beta, Photoshop on the Web doesn't require users to download any software or even have a Creative Cloud account – files can simply be viewed in any browser with a link. Illustrator in the Web is currently in private beta.

"Oftentimes, sharing creative work is more difficult than it needs to be, especially when you are working with people who don’t have access to your creative tools," Adobe says in a blog post. "Instead, teams are left stringing together multiple apps and managing feedback in multiple places."

Photoshop on the Web (Image credit: Adobe)

Designed to remove "a ton of friction" from the process of collaboration, Photoshop and Illustrator in the Web allow reviewers to make comments in a web browser, which will flow right back into the Illustrator and Photoshop desktop and iPad apps.

Right now, it's not clear what "light editing" capabilities will be present in the web, but we have a feeling you won't be applying any neural filters from Safari. But even the ability to markup files with notes and suggestions could be a game-changer for creatives who rely on the collaborative process.

And Photoshop and Illustrator in the Web isn't the only collaborative update Adobe is offering this year. The company has also introduced Creative Cloud Spaces, which offers a centralised file library for teams, as well as Creative Cloud Canvas, a new surface where you and your team can display and visualize creative work to review with collaborators and explore ideas together, all in real-time and in the browser.

