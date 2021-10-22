Facebook rebrand rumours spark hysterical name suggestions

Facebook has been gracing the internet since 2004, but the infamous social media platform is heading for a total rebrand, complete with a new name. That's right, Facebook is soon to be... well, not Facebook.

No one knows what Mark Zuckerberg and co. are going to rename Facebook yet, but that hasn't stopped the internet from having a good old guess. The rebrand is rumoured to be happening next week at Facebook's annual Connect conference on the 28th of October. The rumoured rebrand is set to help Facebook establish itself as both a social media platform and metaverse. If you're yet to brush up on your metaverse knowledge, then make sure you check out our guide that tells you everything you need to know about the Metaverse.

The new branding will help promote Facebook's move to become a metaverse. (Image credit: MR.Cole Photographer)

Apparently, the rebrand is to align Facebook with its focus that will "effectively transition from people seeing us [Facebook] as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company." as Zuckerberg puts it. In an interview for The Verge, Zuckerberg describes his potential metaverse as an "embodied internet," which we can't help but feel sounds creepily dystopian.

With the new name still to be announced, the internet has been relishing the opportunity to rename the soon-to-be Facebook/Metaverse hybrid itself, and the results are hilarious. From 'Karenbook' to 'Facecrook', users have been responding to a tweet asking "What should they [Facebook] change it to?".

Our personal favourite name suggestions include 'TimePass', 'Stressbook' and 'Narcissim.com', but we are disappointed by the lack of 'Booky McFacebook' style responses to the original tweet. We aren't sure what the new name will be or how the social media platform will go about rebranding, but seeing how influential Facebook is in the modern-day, we can imagine this rebrand is going to be a real conversation starter.

The ZuckerverseOctober 20, 2021 See more

I think spybook is a good one. Or Facecrook. Either one reallyOctober 20, 2021 See more

Whatever it is, may I suggest they do it in comic sans?October 20, 2021 See more

We will have to wait for Zuckerberg's big reveal next week, but in the meantime, we will have to keep enjoying all the speculation. Make sure to check out our handy guides on the digital age, from our guide on NFTs to humans in the metaverse.

