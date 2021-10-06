Everything you wanted to know about NFTs (but were too afraid to ask)

Feeling stumped by the fast-paced world of NFTs? Well, don't worry, we have just the infographic for you. This one nifty graphic should tell you everything you need to know about the elusive digital art format.

NFTs, otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, have been taking the internet by storm of late, with digital art pieces selling for millions, but what are they really? Well, this helpful infographic is crammed with tons of information about NFTs, from how to monetise your NFTs to the most expensive ones ever sold. Just click on the photo below to enlarge the infographic and explore it at your leisure. If you can't get enough of this graphic, then make sure you check out our list of the best infographics.

Just click the image to view the full infographic (Image credit: Expensivity)

According to Expensivity's infographic, NFTs made a staggering $2.5 billion in just the first 6 months of 2021, so it's no wonder everyone is trying to hop on board the NFT train. The non-fungible tokens come in many shapes and sizes, and you can even design and sell one yourself – it was just last month we saw a minimal NFT of the word 'Test' sell for $270,000.

What we love about this NFT infographic is that it covers all the basics – from what they are to how they work. It even goes into detail about the dangers of NFTs and reveals that over $600 million worth of NFT were stolen in crypto by hackers – now that's a lot of money to lose. If you fancy investing in your very own NFT, then scroll to the bottom of the infographic to find out how.

With all this talk of cryptocurrencies, metaverses and non-fungible tokens, it feels like we are already living in a futuristic society. But if you're feeling a bit confused by this digital era, then don't worry because we have plenty of articles to talk you through it. From our guide to the metaverse to our step-by-step on how to make and sell an NFT, we've got you covered. And if you're still confused, then take a peek at our round-up of everything you need to know about NFTs. Or if you fancy having a go at creating your own infographics, then make sure you check out our round-up of the best infographic makers.

