If Adele really is behind this cryptic ad campaign, it's genius

Over the past few days, a mysterious projection has been spotted on landmarks all over the world, from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. But are these cryptic projections related to pop-sensation Adele?

If you've been wandering the streets of iconic cities over the past few days, you may have stumbled across a large projected number 30. Fans of Adele speculate that the projections are part of the campaign for her upcoming album, which might be called 30. Plastering your album title over the Empire State Building almost makes these 42 of the best billboard designs look insignificant.

So... @Adele are you announcing or not?pic.twitter.com/twIpxp4obJOctober 3, 2021 See more

The projections have been spotted everywhere from Edinburgh Castle to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to the Colosseum in Rome and feature the number 30 in two different typefaces — one a thin font, similar to that used on the 21 album cover, and another a layered font similar to the 25 album campaign typography.

We can see a similarity between the album's typography and the 30s that are projected over the world (Image credit: Sony/AdeleDailyNet/Future)

Adele has named every album she has released after the age she started it at (19, 21, 25) so it makes sense that her next could be called 30, seeing as now she is 33. And with rumours being fuelled by music giants like Ed Sheeran stating that Adele's upcoming music could knock 'Bad Habits' off the top spot for song of the year, and Nicky Minaj confirming a collaboration, it seems all too likely that an album is on its way.

It's safe to say that if this is part of an album campaign, it's complete genius. Everyone is talking about the mysterious 30s and 'Adele' was even trending on Twitter (the designers behind Tiffany's controversial Not Your Mother's Tiffany campaign should take notes.) If Adele isn't responsible for these 30s, then we have absolutely no clue what else it could be, unless it's related to Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary, but we seriously doubt that.

One Twitter user tweeted that he spoke to someone setting up one of the projectors, and confirmed that whilst he didn't know what it was for, he was contracted by Sony. It was back in 2016 that Adele signed the most expensive record deal a British artist has ever signed with Sony Records — it's looking like all roads lead to Adele.

Of course, an artist as big as Adele has built a huge fan base, and with rumours of a new album brewing, the fans are getting very excited. People have taken to Twitter to conspire about the curious 30s and to express excitement about a potential new Adele album, which has lead to a number of very funny tweets.

No one:Adele in 2041: pic.twitter.com/9j7ftzmObOOctober 2, 2021 See more

Publicist: how do you wanna make your comeback? Adele:#Adele30 pic.twitter.com/N0wvl2pWOMOctober 2, 2021 See more

wow, @adele really aint messing about with this promo is she? they’re everywhere!!! pic.twitter.com/JoWBCcOpLWOctober 3, 2021 See more

Only time will tell whether this is a campaign for Adele's upcoming album or a complete mystery. If you can't wait for the new Adele, then check out our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones, for that truly immersive musical experience.

