Rumoured new MacBook Pro feature could be a game-changer for creatives

The MacBook Pro is already one of the most powerful laptops around, especially since the addition of the incredible M1 chip last year. But new leaks suggest Apple is exploring new ways for users to get the most out of their laptop.

The company is said to be working on a new 'High Power Mode' (or 'Pro Mode'), which essentially lets users get the best possible performance out of their Mac, even when it isn't connected to power. (Check out the best Apple deals if you're in the market for a Mac.)

Is the Pro getting even more... Pro? (Image credit: Ash Edmonds on Unsplash)

According to 9to5Mac, users have found references to 'High Power Mode' deep within the eighth beta of macOS Monterey, which was released to developers this week. The mode would allegedly make apps run faster, while warning users about reduced battery life and increased fan noise.

It basically sounds like the opposite of Low Power Mode, which reduces speed and power in order to preserve battery life. And the benefits for creatives could be immense – need a last blast of juice to get that video rendered before your MacBook dies? Hello, High Power Mode.

The feature is referenced in macOS Monterey Beta 8 (Image credit: Apple)

And now for the bad news. As 9to5Mac says, while the feature is referenced in the beta, it's currently inaccessible to users. Still, if Apple has seen fit to mention it in the coding of the beta, perhaps it's on the way soon.

Of course, the tech might require an even more powerful chip, which is where the rumoured M1X silicon comes in. Apple's next chip is said to feature better graphics and efficiency, so it would be no surprise if High Power Mode ends up limited to the newer machines.

Time will tell if it's high time for High Power Mode to make an appearance. But one thing's for sure, the current M1 Macs are no slouches. Check out today's best deals below.

