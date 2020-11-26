Thought Apple's M1 chip was fast? Meet the M1X

According to a reliable source, Apple is about to take things up a gear. Since arm-ing (sorry) its most recent MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Mini with the new technology (which was developed to replace the industry-standard Intel chips), Apple has reportedly been working on a next-level version – the M1X. Don't get too attached to the name, though, as it isn't yet confirmed.

Although the new MacBooks already boast vastly-improved and impressive battery life, according to this leak, things are about to get even better, with a source quoted as stating "if you think M1 is fast, you haven’t seen M1X". We bet the new chip will mean the new MacBooks will head straight to the top of our most powerful laptops guide.

Apple M1X:-12 Cores.- 8 performance cores.- 4 high efficiency cores.- Coming first on a MacBook Pro 16” unveiling as a press release.- According to a source who used a prototype, “if you think M1 is fast, you haven’t seen M1X”.-Name isn’t final though. pic.twitter.com/tpBhXpDCadNovember 22, 2020

Twitter account LeaksApplePro shared the hot news in the above tweet. Apparently Apple will be moving from an eight- to a 12-core configuration comprised of eight high-performance cores and four efficiency cores – explaining the jump in power and speed.

Alongside the leak above is another rumour from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who, according to MacRumours, has given the release date as the "second or third quarter of 2021". The models in question could include redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and a redesigned 24-inch iMac, plus a smaller version of the Mac Pro tower. Since the 16-inch MacBook Pro was last updated in 2019, it makes sense that 2021 would be the year of change for the flagship model.

Responses to the news of redesigned MacBooks with the M1X chip have included questions about the technology:

Definitely a discrete GPU option, if not even just dGPU. Apple may have to remove the GPU on the SOC to fit 12 CPU cores unless they want the chip to be really big.November 23, 2020

And another renowned leaker, l0vetodream, appears to hint that it won't only be Apple Silicon chips being shipped out with the new models – something that commenters find hard to believe.

It’s hard to believe that the redesigned MacBooks would use Intel chips given how hot they get. Do you mean the 16 inch prior to the redesign?November 25, 2020

In terms of other design elements, we wonder if Apple will listen to the wants of its user base. Included in the comments on MacRumours was more than one request for a touchscreen, plus passionate pleas for the removal of the touchbar.

While we can't be certain any of this will come to fruition, following the developing rumours of a new Apple product is almost as fun as the launch itself. We await the redesign with bated breath. Will the design be as controversial as this iPhone 13 design prospect?

If you can't wait until then to snap up a new laptop, head over to our Apple Black Friday and MacBook Black Friday post to find the very best deals around on MacBooks right now. Or see the deals we've found for you below.

Read more: