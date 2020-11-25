Controversial Apple iPhone 13 design leaked

The dust has barely settled on the iPhone 12 line-up, but the rumour mill is already kicking into gear for Apple's next smartphone. While the iPhone 13 is (we assume) at least a year away, the leaks have already begun – and it seems Apple could be planning to make yet another of its 'courageous' (read: controversial) design decisions next year.

According to well-regarded Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple is planning to release a next-generation iPhone without any charging ports whatsoever. A port-less iPhone has been rumoured for a while, but Prosser says Apple is finally ready to pull the plug next year. Could a missing charging port be enough to scupper the iPhone 13's chances of hitting our best camera phones list?

A recent render of the iPhone 13 (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

But don't panic – it seems the entire iPhone line-up isn't about to lose the charging port. Instead, we can expect a more gradual transition. "Not all iPhones next year will be port-less, but one will be," Prosser explains in a new YouTube video (below). He adds that the brand new magnetic MagSafe feature serves as "the bridge between lightning and port-less"

When Apple removed the headphone port from the iPhone 7 in 2016 (the same year, coincidentally, that it launched the first wireless AirPods), it said the decision "took courage" – but many users weren't happy about the shedding of basic functionality. The company was similarly criticised for removing the charger from the box of the iPhone 12 (which we called Apple's most outrageous move yet). One thing's for sure – if Apple does removes the charging port entirely, it will cause some serious controversy online.

And if Apple does want users to embrace MagSafe, it might want to tweak the tech a little. From damage-prone leather cases to the practically unusable MagSafe wallet, the magnet-powered feature hasn't had the most successful start.

Apple's MagSafe accessories haven't had a brilliant start (Image credit: Apple)

That said, could a port-less design actually offer some benefits for creatives? The iPhone 13 has already been rumoured to feature improved battery tech, and removing the charging port could free up extra space for an even bigger battery. It's quite possible that a port-less iPhone could feature the longest battery life ever – (which is just as well, if it's going to be more awkward to charge).

