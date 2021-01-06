iPhone chargers: The best cables, plugs and wireless charging for your iPhone

These days, iPhone chargers come in many shapes, sizes, and forms. On top of traditional one-port wall plugs are wireless pads and charging stations, multi-port chargers, and magnetic ones that work best on iPhone 12s. In addition, major retailers like Amazon have listings that look very similar and offer largely the same features.

And so, ironically, with more iPhone chargers to choose from than ever, it’s harder now to find a good one that meets your charging needs and gives you the best value for your money. And, whether you've got one of the best smartphones or not, it’s easier than ever to end up with a charger that will break after a month, is completely unreliable, or costs more than it should.

If choosing an iPhone charger has you scratching your head, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve weeded out the not-so-good and narrowed down your choices to the best of the best. And, since not all iPhone owners have the same needs, we’ve picked one for every type of user. Multi-device owners might find our choice of wireless charging station the most appealing and those who want to commute light might prefer our portable options or perhaps our pick of the best cable. Meanwhile, those who are always on the go may appreciate a more mobile solution. If you know it's a power bank you're after, then also see our best power banks roundup.

It hardly matters whether you’re only looking to find a more efficient and convenient alternative or to simply replace your ageing one at home. One of the iPhone chargers on this list will juice up your device the way you need it to without burning a hole in your pocket.

(Image credit: Choetec)

01. Choetech 5 Coils Wireless Charger The best iPhone wireless charger overall Compatible models: iPhone 8-12 | Interface/ports: Qi-certified wireless (5 coils) | Max power output: 7.5W (iPhones) | Cable: 1x USB-C cable Prime £27.99 View at Amazon Wide charging area Affordable Not efficient with phone cases Not compatible with Apple Watch

You can always count on Choetech to deliver in reliability and build, and its wireless charging pad doesn’t fall far from the tree. It feels robust and well-made enough to rival its much more expensive competitors, with a classy design and an anti-slip surface to boot.

More importantly, it boasts five charging coils that allows dual simultaneous charging and minimises the need to find that sweet spot every time you need to charge. That 7.5W fast charging should juice up your phone in no time while that integrated smart chip inside should prevent such issues as overheating and power surge damage.

Those seeking a wireless charging solution will find the Choetech 5 Coils Wireless Charger an excellent value, especially considering the cost. The fact that it’s only half an inch thick, making it travel-friendly, is a nice little extra.

(Image credit: Anker)

02. Anker Nano USB-C Charger This small iPhone charger packs a punch Compatible models: iPhone 8-12 | Interface/ports: 1 x USB-C | Max power output: 20W (iPhones) | Cable included: none Prime £16.99 View at Amazon Ultra-portable Fast-charging No cable included Just one port available

While slightly cheaper than Apple’s original USB-C adapter, Anker’s Nano USB-C charger is just as capable and just as portable. That makes it a better proposition for many wanting to save on their secondary or replacement iPhone charger. And, because Anker has already established itself as a trusted brand, you won’t have to worry about quality.

Delivering a 20W charging capacity, this little-charger-that-could can charge your iPhone faster than your old 5W charger ever could while keeping its footprint incredibly small. So, while it doesn’t have any other nifty extras or special features, it's still a worthwhile buy.

It’s the perfect choice for people who want to pack light, whether they’re on their way to the office or travelling to another country.

(Image credit: Apple)

03. Apple MagSafe Charger The best magnetic charger for iPhone 12 users Compatible models: iPhone 8-12 | Interface/ports: Qi wireless charging | Max power output: up to 15W | Cable included: 1 x USB-C integrated cable Prime £36.99 View at Amazon Fast-charging Portable and convenient Not cheap Magnetic feature for iPhone 12 only

Apple surprised iPhone fans in 2020 by giving its next-generation iPhone a magnetic feature that makes wireless charging all the more easier. Of course, since it’s a fairly new feature, magnetic chargers from third-party manufacturers are either sparse or not as reliable, which is why the best magnetic iPhone charger — at least for now — is the one from Apple.

The Apple MagSafe Charger is hardly what you would call cheap, but it’s a small enough price to pay so you won’t have to second-guess whether or not your phone is actually charging. This solution essentially snaps to the back of the iPhone 12 via a magnet, allowing its transmitter coil to line up perfectly with the receiver coil in your device. And, it makes wirelessly charging your iPhone… well, a snap.

If you own an iPhone from an earlier generation, know that while the wireless charging will work, its magnetic capability won’t (as only iPhone 12s have the MagSafe feature). So, it’s only worth getting this one if you’ve got an iPhone 12.

(Image credit: Qi)

04. QI-EU Wirless Charger 4-in-1 The best charging station to charge all your Apple devices at once Compatible models: iPhone 8-12, Apple Watch Series 1-6, Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Pencil 1st gen | Interface/ports: Qi-certified wireless | Max power output: 7.5W (iPhones) | Cable included: 1 x USB to UBS-C Check Amazon Multi-device compatibility Affordable No wall plug No simultaneous fast charging

Our appetite for devices has increased, and so has our need for cables, ports, and outlets. That is why multi-port chargers and hubs are becoming the norm. Of course, that doesn’t exactly alleviate the need for multiple cables, which is often the culprit of chaotic setups.

That’s where wireless charging stations come in handy. The QI-EU 4-in-1 Qi-Certified Fast Charging Station, among the best reviewed and most affordable out there, allows you to consolidate your charging while forgoing the need for messy cables. And, it’s the perfect solution if your daily device usage involves your iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods. There’s a slot on it for a first generation Apple Pencil as well, if you use one for your iPad.

Best for minimalist setups and smaller desks, this charging solution keeps things clutter-free. And, it comes in four different colour options if you prefer it to match your office aesthetic. For UK consumers, the Teminice Wireless Charger is a similar product that’s more readily available.

(Image credit: RAVPower)

05. RAVPower 20000mah Power Bank The best portable iPhone charger for charging on the go Compatible models: iPhone 4-12 | Interface/ports: 2 x USB, 1 x USB-C 18W PD | Max power output: 20,000mAh | Cable included: 1 x micro USB Prime £31.99 View at Amazon 785 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Simultaneous multi-device charging Fast charging via USB-C port Not cheap Larger size

Many have long been relying on power banks to juice up our phones when we’re out and about or traveling, but most of us own cheap versions that last only a few months or only have enough juice for a single charge. Those who are more discerning, on the other hand, have long relied on RAVPower to meet their charging on the go needs. This author, for one, has a four-year old one from the manufacturer that still works beautifully even now.

Skip those tiny and poorly-made power banks, and go for the best, especially if you are a power user who is always on the phone taking photos and making calls. The RAVPower 20000mah Power Bank has enough juice in it to charge your phone several times. Better yet, it offers fast charging and several ports so you can charge up to three devices at once.

It’ll cost a bit more than some of the other options on this list, and it is about the size of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, but it’s well worth the investment and the slightly extra load in your bag. As an added bonus, there’s an LED display in the front so you know just how much charge it’s got left.

(Image credit: Aukey)

The best iPhone charger cable means you don't have to worry about fraying Compatible models: iPhone 8-12 | Interface/ports: USB-C to Lightning Cable | Data transfer: Up to 480Mbps | Length: 6.6 feet Check Amazon Long Durable braided design Requires a USB-C charger Quality control could be better

We’ve used and tested more than our share of charging cables, and we can confirm that braided cables are a much better choice than their traditional, rubber counterparts. Not only are these cables designed specifically to prevent tearing and fraying, but they’re also stiffer, which minimises the likelihood of them getting entangled with other cables.

Out of the braided cables we’ve tested, we love Aukey’s best of all, especially its USB-C to Lightning one that allows faster charging and is most compatible with MacBooks thanks to its USB-C connector. It’s also perhaps the most robust we’ve ever used — while braided cables from lesser known brands simply stop working after several months of use, this hasn’t failed us yet. And, because it keeps its price competitive, it’s simply the best value option on the market.

The Aukey Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable comes in several lengths, but we recommend getting the 6.6-foot one so you won’t have to stay close to the outlet if you have to use your phone while charging.

