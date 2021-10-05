Nintendo's Switch Pro announcement is a huge disappointment

Is the Switch Pro a no-go?

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. Rumoured for months (nay, years), the high-spec games console has yet to make an appearance. We've heard plenty about the potential graphics and specs, but these remain confined to the realm of rumour. And if an unprecedented new announcement from Nintendo is anything to go by, that isn't about to change any time soon.

Responding to reports that a 4K version of the Switch could be on the way soon, Nintendo made the uncharacteristic decision to directly respond to the rumour. Is the Switch Pro imminent? Nintendo says no. (Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals if you're ready to start gaming.)

It seems Nintendo is specifically responding to a Bloomberg article that suggested the company has provided a 4K-capable Switch console to developers and is actively encouraging them to develop 4K games. Right now, no Switch console is capable of running 4K – not even the new OLED model.

Nintendo Switch OLED model

Even the new OLED Switch isn't capable of 4K output (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has poured scorn on the idea, announcing, "we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model." This will be disappointing news for plenty of fans. Instead of the rumoured 'Pro' model, this year Nintendo announced an upgrade that simply added a brighter screen (and, erm, an improved kickstand).

Adding insult to injury are the persistent rumours about the so-called Pro device. We've heard that it will feature a bigger screen, more ergonomic joy-cons and, of course, 4K output. But alas, it seems it isn't to be. Yet.

Nintendo Switch concept

We can but hope (Image credit: Computer Bild)

And with renders like this incredible 'Switch Pro' concept (above) demonstrating what the console could look like, it's hard not to feel disappointed by Nintendo's insistence that the Switch Pro is a no-go. fans will no doubt be pleased. Demonstrating what a larger display might look like, the design (above) features a huge 4K screen and much more comfortable-looking Joy-Cons.

Alas, it sounds like we might have forever to wait for the Nintendo Switch Pro. But don't worry, there's plenty of fun to be had with the existing consoles. Check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals below.

