Apple October event: 5 things we're expecting to see

2020 was a bountiful year for Apple fans, with a new product launch event announced what felt like every month. We've only had two events this year, revealing the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, 2021 iMac and M1 iPads. But it seems Apple could have one more trick up its sleeve for 2021.

Apple is strongly rumoured to be launching more new products before the year is out, with another event reported to be taking place this month. And with plenty of devices due a refresh, there's no shortage of gear that the company could be set to update. Here's everything we're expecting to see. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Apple deals available now).

MacBook Pro

Are we in for a new MacBook Pro? (Image credit: Ash Edmonds on Unsplash)

There are plenty of rumours out there regarding the update to Apple's M1 MacBook Pro, which launched last year. Said to be called the M1X, the update to the M1 chip is rumoured to feature improved power, speed and efficiency (well, you'd hope so, wouldn't you?).

As for the design, this could be the first MacBook Pro to pack an LED display, and it's looking like we might get two new screen sizes, including a new 15-inch model. And seeing as the MacBook Pro is looking a little long in the tooth, we're all for a design update – we'd love to see some colours akin to the 2021 iMac.

AirPods

Apple's AirPods are due an update (Image credit: Future)

Many were surprised not to see any of Apple's AirPods get an update during last month's event. We've heard rumours that both the AirPods and AirPods Pro could be getting an update soon – while the basic AirPods are alleged to be taking design cues from the AirPods Pro, some pretty sensational new features have been rumoured for the AirPods Pro themselves – including the ability to control them with your teeth (yes, you read that right).

Apple Watch Series 7

(Image credit: Apple)

While the new Apple Watch was indeed announced last month, Apple hasn't yet told us when we'll actually be able to buy it. With a new edge-to-edge (or "infinity") display that's supposedly Apple display ever, as well as improved health monitoring, it sounds like a must for fans of the wearable. With any luck, Apple will see fit to reveal the release date at its next event.

MacBook Air

Recent renders of the rumoured MacBook Air (Image credit: Devam Jangra on YouTube)

This one's a little less likely, but we've heard a few rumours about the next iteration of Apple's lightest laptop. Said to be coming in multiple colour options (yes, please), the new Air looks set for a complete redesign, perhaps inspired by the new iMac. And rumours also suggest the Air is eventually in line for an LED display too. But with all rumours pointing to a 2022 release, we might have a little longer to wait for this one.

Apple VR headset

A fan-made render of Apple's rumoured headset (Image credit: AppleInsider)

Okay, this one's a wildcard. Details about Apple's so-called VR headset have been trickling out for a while, with the most rumours suggesting that the virtual reality device will need tethering to an iPhone to work. Once again, this one's strongly rumoured for 2022. But hey, isn't it about time Apple gave us a genuinely surprising "one more thing"? Perhaps this could be the month.

Time will tell if the company has anything else up its sleeve for 2021 – if so, we can expect event invites to be sent out very soon. In the meantime, check out today's best Mac deals below.

