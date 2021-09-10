We wish we had made this minimal NFT

By

The basic design is worth more than you’d imagine.

NFT art framed on a futuristic background.
(Image credit: FTX US CEO/Shuttershock/Mitchell Studio/Future)

NFT's haven't been on the scene for too long, but the non-fungible tokens have been causing a storm online as of late. One of the most recent sales to surface from the NFT market is, let's say, an interesting choice. 

The piece of digital art called Testing Testing 123 #1, features a plain white background and the word 'test' sprawled across the virtual canvas. We wouldn't be surprised if this NFT was designed on a software like Paint. (If you're unsure what an NFT is, we have rounded up all the information you need to know in one nifty NFT guide).

The NFT of the word 'NFT' on a white background.

The NFT sold for more money than some art pieces by the likes of Banksy, Picasso and Hirst did. (Image credit: FTX)

The CEO of the cryptocurrency traders, FTX is responsible for this questionable art piece. The company uploaded Testing Testing 123 #1 to its own trading platform and described the piece as "extra rare", which unbelievably led to the NFT being sold for a whopping $270,000 (we've seen Picasso's sell for less).

The FTX Twitter page has since shared a video of the NFT being sold and captioned it with "history being made." While it is a pricey fee to pay, it's hardly historic compared to the NFT that sold for a record-breaking $69.3 million.

As per usual, Twitter had a lot to say about the minimalist NFT, with some users creating their own hilarious Paint-style art. A lot of people were questioning why anyone would buy this particular design for so much money – and we don't blame them. We can't understand why anyone would buy this NFT when there are sure to be more, err, artistic pieces to invest in.

See more
See more
See more

If you think you can design a better NFT than FTX, then have a look at our guide on how to make and sell an NFT.

Read More:

Amelia Bamsey
Amelia Bamsey

Amelia Bamsey is the Staff Writer for Creative Bloq. Cornish born-and-bred, Amelia has a passion for all things art, design, photography and music. 
Topics
News
Art
Design
Art

Related articles

Topics
News
Art
Design
Art