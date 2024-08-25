Apple should take note of this free iPad app

News
By
published

Pencilera turns Apple Pencil into a wireless camera remote.

We're big fans of the Apple Pencil as a tool for drawing. Various generations take the top four spots in our pick of the best iPad stylus. But could the Apple Pencil do even more? The makers of a new free iPad app think so, and they've opened the possibility of a new function that Apple should have considered itself.

Starlight Apps' iPad OS camera app Pencilera can turn the Apple Pencil 2 or the new Apple Pencil Pro into a handy wireless remote for Apple tablets. You simply double tap or squeeze the stylus to trigger the tablet's camera, as they show in the video below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles