The future of typography – the pros share their predictions

Features
By
published

As AI reshapes numerous creative industries, where is typography heading?

distorted type with a Typography Week logo over the top
(Image credit: Busa Photography via Getty Images/Future)

While some designers envision a future where AI accelerates creativity and expands typographic possibilities, others worry about the homogenisation of design and the loss of human jobs. After all, its disruption of the creative industries so far has been brutal in many ways.

At the same time, AI so far hasn't really changed typography in the same way it has copywriting and illustration, as we discuss in another Typography Week article 'How AI is changing typography design'. So is it even capable of either creating custom typefaces or arranging them in typographic design?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 

Related articles