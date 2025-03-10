Graphic design 'hot takes' are lighting up Reddit

News
By
published

Do you have a controversial design opinion to get off your chest?

graphic design memes
(Image credit: knowyourmeme.com)

These days, it seems like everybody has a hot take on everything. And with graphic designers being a famously opinionated bunch (read: they take their craft very seriously), it's no surprise that there's a take or two to be found in the design world.

A Reddit thread in the r/GraphicDesign channel recently called out for designers' hot takes, and people are taking the opportunity to vent. From misunderstood fonts to 'pointless' events (sorry, Pantone colour of the year), it seems there's plenty that gets designers goats.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Facebook alegria art style
These are the outdated graphic design trends that creatives wish would disappear
Graphic design careers
“Graphic designers are not magicians”: is the industry getting too demanding?
woman showing a younger woman something on a drawing tablet
What do you wish you'd known as a beginner graphic designer? - We asked the experts
Cheetos font
Design disaster or stroke of genius? The new Cheetos font is turning heads
graphic designer
'It's a genie out of the bottle': How AI is impacting graphic design
Studio Moross graphics
12 skills to help designers get ahead in 2025, advice from the pros
Latest in Graphic Design Software
graphic design memes
Graphic design 'hot takes' are lighting up Reddit
CorelDRAW Go
Corel just stealth launched its most exciting app in years
Canva logo
Hey Canva, AI isn’t a valid reason to increase your prices by 300%
Illustrated header
Adobe Illustrator 2024 review: new AI tools are a workflow boon but still a work in progress
Canva
Canva review
Download Adobe Animate
Download Adobe Animate as a free trial or with Creative Cloud
Latest in News
graphic design memes
Graphic design 'hot takes' are lighting up Reddit
Facebook alegria art style
These are the outdated graphic design trends that creatives wish would disappear
Apple Watch 10 deal
Apple Watch 10 prices plummet to lowest ever after legal battle ends
Volvo logo over an image from a Volvo AI advert
Volvo's shocking AI advert looks like a bad student project it couldn't afford to finish
An image from a Super Mario animation made in Blender
Heartwarming Blender Super Mario animation is so perfect it could have been made by Nintendo
Galaxy Book4 Pro deal
Save $750 (yes, really) on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for a limited time