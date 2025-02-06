What makes good designers great? Stand out from the crowd with these 9 expert tips

Advice
By
published

Follow these tips to skip to the front of the opportunities queue.

Concerned that your career is standing still? Worried about the threat of AI? As the design industry evolves, staying ahead often requires mastering new tools or software, as well as bearing in mind design trends. But before diving into learning a new technical skill, it’s worth considering what creative leaders and hiring managers actually want to see from designers today.

To help you head in the right direction, we spoke with a number of art directors, creative leads and design studio founders to uncover the skills that truly set great designers apart.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.