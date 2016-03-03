Help us find the world's best book cover designs

Today Creative Bloq launches its global search for the world's favourite book cover designs, and we need your help in making this the most comprehensive celebration of book cover design ever!

Over the next three months we will be canvassing the opinion of book lovers around the world, in a bid to showcase the very best in book cover design. Partnering with leading publishers, magazines and websites, we aim to leave no stone unturned. (Yes, there are books you simply can't ignore in a survey such as this, but we also want to find the hidden gems, the forgotten classics, and that's where you come in.)

The survey

Our campaign will be running over the next three months, and will be presented in three stages.

Nominations: Simply fill in the form below, and submit. For those that also subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter we'll be sending out updates, offers and freebies during the campaign. (Nominations close on Tuesday 1st March).

On 21st March we will publish the top 20 nominated book covers, and through March we will be asking visitors to Creative Bloq to choose their favourites from that shortlist.

On 21st March we will publish the top 20 nominated book covers, and through March we will be asking visitors to Creative Bloq to choose their favourites from that shortlist. Winners announced: Winners will be published on Creative Bloq by April 14th.

Nominate today!

