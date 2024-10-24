I just discovered how Clint Eastwood watermarks his photos, and I'm obsessed

Now that's what I call Content Authenticity.

I don’t know about you, but when I see a photo of Clint Eastwood eating dinner at home, I need to know if it’s the real deal. I need to know whether it’s an official, Eastwood-approved JPEG, or a pretender. Thankfully, it turns out Clint has my back.

Today I discovered the many (many) badges that Eastwood, or whoever manages his Twitter account, slaps over his photos – even the candid selfies and blurry dinner snaps – to certify their authenticity, and I simply can’t get enough of them. Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative (CEI) has nothing on Clint’s Watermarking Process (CWP). Clearly the actor has been taking a look at our Photoshop tutorials.

