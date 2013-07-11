Image library offers $75,000 in grants to creatives

Leading image library Shutterstock is celebrating its 10th birthday by giving away thousands of dollars in grants to some of the illustrators, photographers and videographers who contribute to it.

As part of a creative grant program called 'Shutterstock Stories: Profiles in Creativity', the company will highlight the stories of different Shutterstock artists and hand out $75,000 through seven creative grants.

"We have thousands of unique artists from all different backgrounds, and we want the world to see who they are," explains global communications director Meagan Kirkpatrick. "Shutterstock Stories is a way to honour those who’ve made the last decade possible, celebrate their work, and inspire the next generation of creatives."

How to enter

The initiative will begin accepting submissions on July 18 and close on August 14, 2013. During the grant selection process, a panel of jurors will review video and text entries from Shutterstock contributors and select five regional grant recipients ($5,000 each), and one global winner ($25,000). The public will also have the opportunity to select a People’s Choice Winner to receive $25,000.

To learn more about the creative grant program, or read the official submission rules, visit the Shutterstock Blog.

Liked this? Read these!