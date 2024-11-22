Kesha's Delusional cover art is everything wrong with AI in one image

"As a visual artist I'm offended."

While AI-generated imagery is getting increasingly harder to spot, there are still plenty of tell-tale signs. Look closely at even the most apparently realistic image and you might spot inaccurate lighting, dodgy edges spelling errors. And sometimes all three.

That's exactly the case with the artwork for American pop star Kesha's new single, Delusional. Or is that Delusonial? Or is that Dellusonal? Or is that Delushial? One of the best album covers of all time, this ain't.

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

