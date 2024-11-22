While AI-generated imagery is getting increasingly harder to spot, there are still plenty of tell-tale signs. Look closely at even the most apparently realistic image and you might spot inaccurate lighting, dodgy edges spelling errors. And sometimes all three.

That's exactly the case with the artwork for American pop star Kesha's new single, Delusional. Or is that Delusonial? Or is that Dellusonal? Or is that Delushial? One of the best album covers of all time, this ain't.

(Image credit: Kesha)

While Kesha (obviously) hasn't outright confirmed that the image was made with AI, the signs are all there, the most obvious being that those generic leather handbags are scrawled with various spellings of the song title. And look closely enough at the bags, and you'll find countless imperfect edges and surfaces, too.

Hey guys I’m the bag in the middle. I promise you all we are real and not ai 💕 https://t.co/Hn674hjdvsNovember 21, 2024

Needless to say, fans aren't impressed. Kesha's announcement tweet has been bombarded with comments by fans calling out the use of AI. "Speaking on behalf of like all of your fans, PLEASE don’t use AI, this is disrespectful to designers and there are a lot of errors in this, it just looks really messy," reads the top comment. Another adds, "As a visual artist I'm offended, someone who is privileged enough to afford designers using AI to save bunch of bucks is truly decline of creativity."

And the situation is no different on Reddit. "She's an artist herself and using AI to do an artist's work... it's kinda sad, I feel like this'll unfortunately become more common," says one user.

Indeed, it's hard to deny that this is a pretty shoddy looking cover. But with even the likes of Netflix laying off game developers in favour of generative AI, we can probably expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing.