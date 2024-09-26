Jony Ive's LoveFrom has an adorable new logo

The former Apple design chief's new brand is no longer quite so minimal.

LoveFrom logo
(Image credit: LoveFrom)

While he might always be remembered as Apple's former chief design officer, Jony Ive has been building LoveFrom, his creative collective and consultancy. Until now, the brand has featured the kind of minimal branding you might expect from the man behind some of Apple's most famous products. But the simple wordmark has just gained an adorable animal addition.

LoveFrom has introduced its new mascot, Montgomery the bear, with a delightfully animated splash screen on its website, which sees the creature climb atop the LoveFrom wordmark – but not before sniffing the user's cursor. Indeed, while some have claimed brand mascots to be irrelevant in 2024, it's clear they're still alive and kicking.

