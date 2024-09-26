Jony Ive's LoveFrom has an adorable new logo

While he might always be remembered as Apple's former chief design officer, Jony Ive has been building LoveFrom, his creative collective and consultancy. Until now, the brand has featured the kind of minimal branding you might expect from the man behind some of Apple's most famous products. But the simple wordmark has just gained an adorable animal addition.

LoveFrom has introduced its new mascot, Montgomery the bear, with a delightfully animated splash screen on its website, which sees the creature climb atop the LoveFrom wordmark – but not before sniffing the user's cursor. Indeed, while some have claimed brand mascots to be irrelevant in 2024, it's clear they're still alive and kicking.

Say hello to Monty. https://t.co/uduXOV6rPF pic.twitter.com/wqH50pF86iSeptember 22, 2024

The animation was first shared on Twitter (sorry, X), by designer Mike Matas (above). And it turns out this isn't the bear's first appearance. Monty has also adorned on some (cough, $3000) jackets created in collaborated with Moncler. But it's only with the bear's entrance on the website homepage that it's become clear he's the brand's new mascot.

(Image credit: Moncler)

As for the wordmark itself, 'LoveFrom Serif' is a customised redesign of classic typeface Baskerville, which Ive apparently spent four years fine-tuning (hey, he was busy also designing "the most perfect red nose in history"). If you're inspired to create a mascot of your own, take a look at our guide to character design.