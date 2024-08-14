There are over 42 LA 2028 Olympic logos (and I can’t pick a favourite)

The (rather long) countdown is on for the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games, and although we've got a while to wait, we've already been spoiled with a whole host of logo designs. Created by a group of top creatives and iconic celebs, the logos are a vibrant and delightfully eclectic collection that celebrates original talent from Team USA.

Throughout its history, there has been a vast array of stunning Olympic logos but no host city has produced such a multitude of designs as LA. Each of the transient logos tells its own story, encompassing the spirit of LA's culture by bringing diversity, creativity and contemporary flavour – a unique remix of the Olympic's traditional heritage.

Meet the LA28 Creators - YouTube Watch On

Released in 2020, the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games logos are a feast for the eyes, with over 42 unique designs so far (and presumably more to come). Each design represents a different facet of LA's versatile culture, ranging from street art-inspired designs to retro revival art. The design features a static 'L', '2' and '8', while the dynamic 'A' motif constantly evolves to showcase the diversity of the City of Angels.

The creatives behind the designs include Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish, Reese Witherspoon, and Olympic champion Chloe Kim, as well as activists, artists and Los Angeles residents. “No one mark could ever express all that Los Angeles and the Games represent. The best way to showcase the LA28 Games is by asking the community to share in the creation,” says LA28 chief marketing officer Amy Gleeson in a press release.

LA28 logos created by (Image credit: LA28)

Among the diverse range of designs, my favourite logos are gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim's cutesy pastel design and tattoo artist Dr Woo's intricate 'cultural Mecca' inspired logo. A special shout-out has to go to Snoop Dogg for his overly patriotic traditional serif style 'A' with gold embellishments and a gaudy regal crown – I'd expect nothing less from the Cali king.

Snoop Dogg's LA28 logo (Image credit: LA28)

For more sporting news, check out the big Paris 2024 Olympic design controversies that made this year's games an event to remember. If you're after some design inspiration from the past, take a look at the best Olympic Games poster designs, from 1912 all the way to Paris 2024.