The German Airforce Orchestra logo is simply genius

News
By
published

It excels with flying colours.

Luftwaffenmusikkorps logo
(Image credit: Luftwaffenmusikkorps)

Logo design fans are spreading the love for this genius Luftwaffenmusikkorps Münster logo (the German Airforce Orchestra for all the non-German speakers out there). Its simple yet striking design is a masterclass in considered graphic composition, blending playfulness with authority and flair.

The best logos show, not tell – something that the German Airforce Orchestra's identity achieves with flying colours (sorry). Blending the key elements of the orchestra's identity, the logo is a succinct and stylish design that is both elegant and unpretentious. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles