The German Airforce Orchestra logo is simply genius

Logo design fans are spreading the love for this genius Luftwaffenmusikkorps Münster logo (the German Airforce Orchestra for all the non-German speakers out there). Its simple yet striking design is a masterclass in considered graphic composition, blending playfulness with authority and flair.

The best logos show, not tell – something that the German Airforce Orchestra's identity achieves with flying colours (sorry). Blending the key elements of the orchestra's identity, the logo is a succinct and stylish design that is both elegant and unpretentious.

Music and fighter jets aren't exactly the easiest concepts to blend into one distinct identity, yet the Luftwaffenmusikkorps logo is a seamless combination of these polarising motifs. Featuring a bold treble clef design, the curved tail of the musical note splits into three distinct lines which form the contrails of the jet planes. The navy and orange colour palette is an authoritative yet playful combination which embellishes the design with a sense of prestige.

"Nice balance," one Reddit user commented on the r/DesignPorn subreddit. "Really a good lesson in correct proportions, and even tension between the three major elements. Jets- up, music note- reads to the right, swoosh- pulls downward," they add. "I love everything about this. Simple, to the point and probably a badge worn with pride," another design fan added.

For more design inspiration, check out the adorable tomato packaging that's bringing the fun back to design. Want to learn more about logo design? Take a look at our guide to the types of logos and how to use them in practice.