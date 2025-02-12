All I want is for Coca-Cola to bring back the old Cherry Coke logo

Do it, you cowards.

Cherry Coke logo
(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

Looking at old logos can be something of a Proustian experience, sparking deep memories of days gone by. In today's world of clean, sanitised logos, we don't often see wordmarks that are truly evocative – but judging by the response to the Cherry Coke logo from the nineties, it wasn't always that way.

The logo has recently resurfaced on X, and it's taking users back to what can certainly be described as a characterful era for graphic design. With its grungy 'You wouldn't steal a car' typeface and edgy 'DO something different' tagline (slightly deflated by the accompanying registered trademark symbol), the logo is about as 90s as it gets. Coca-Cola might have one of the best logos ever, but its retro Cherry Coke branding was truly something else.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

