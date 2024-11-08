I don't know how this UFC poster fail could have happened

We've seen a lot poster design fails here at Creative Bloq. Just see our pick of the worst movie posters of the year. But one broadcaster's apparently accidental posting of a satirical doctored Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) poster is a real head-scratcher.

On the bill alongside Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira at Madison Square Gardens for UFC 309 on 17 November, is the co-main clash of the heavyweights Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. TNT, the UFC's broadcasting partner in the UK and Ireland, tweeted a poster to plug the event... and then quickly realised it had made an incomprehensible mistake.

The official UFC on TNT account accidentally tweeted out the edited version of the UFC 309 poster and immediately deleted it😭 pic.twitter.com/MyYSZvfkthNovember 6, 2024

While it looks like the official UFC poster design, the text had been altered to trash the fight, picking apart issues such as Jones' and Miocic's recent inactivity. It promptly deleted the tweet, but not fast enough to prevent someone from taking a screen capture of the moment for posterity. They screen recorded it too.

For the record, here is the real poster in a post from UFC.

Back in the BIG APPLE! 🍎@JonnyBones vs @StipeMiocic[ #UFC309 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV | 10pmET/7pmPT ] pic.twitter.com/5TQiYDZO6KOctober 21, 2024

Many Twitter users caught the mistake, with some raising concerns that "Some intern is going to get fired". The fact that it was deleted so quickly suggests it wasn't intended a joke. Did TNT make it? But where did it come from?

