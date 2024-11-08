I don't know how this UFC poster fail could have happened

News
By
published

Whoops!

We've seen a lot poster design fails here at Creative Bloq. Just see our pick of the worst movie posters of the year. But one broadcaster's apparently accidental posting of a satirical doctored Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) poster is a real head-scratcher. 

On the bill alongside Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira at Madison Square Gardens for UFC 309 on 17 November, is the co-main clash of the heavyweights Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. TNT, the UFC's broadcasting partner in the UK and Ireland, tweeted a poster to plug the event... and then quickly realised it had made an incomprehensible mistake.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles