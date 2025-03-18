The new Freakier Friday poster is making me sad

News
By published

Is it just another sequel for the sake of it?

Freaky Friday 2025 poster
(Image credit: Disney)

It's safe to say that the film industry has been in a bit of a sequel slump for some time now and while I'm typically unphased, occasionally there's an announcement that makes me think, "Who asked for this?". One of the more recent cases was the announcement of Freakier Friday – the upcoming sequel to the teen classic, Freaky Friday, and a beacon of my tween years.

While I was willing to hold my reservations until the film's official release, the newest promo poster design has made me a little... sad. Whether it's the tepid recreation of the original poster or the half-baked forced nostalgia, I can't help but be a little disappointed in the Freakier Friday poster. It's safe to say that currently, my hopes are not high.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

