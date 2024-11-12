Apple isn't apologising for its Mac mini design

By
published

"You pretty much never use the power button on your Mac."

Apple Mac mini M4
(Image credit: Apple)

Whilst Apple is known for its design nous, the company does occasionally drop a clanger. The most infamous example is the Magic Mouse 2 with its charging port on the bottom – a design crime that the company still refuses to atone for. In a somewhat similar fashion, Apple had added the M4 Mac mini's power button to the bottom of the device. And now, it's defended the decision.

In and amongst the various details about the new M4 Mac mini, announced by Apple this month, is the fact that the Power button is located on the bottom of the device. The device, yes, that sits on a desk. It's a good job that this is the smallest and lightest Mac mini ever, because if you want to turn it on or off, you're going to have to pick it up.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

