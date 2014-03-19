The T-shirt that sums up your life as a designer

Is there more to your life as a designer than this? Brooklyn graphic design studio Dope Ink certainly don't think so. So they created this brilliant T-shirt (riffing off the Fatboy Slim hit 'Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat'), to raise funds to buy the supplies necessary for our own printing press.

We love both the sentiment and the design (note out the 'target' typography trick on the initial 'D'). The campaign is live on Gofundme.com, which works in a similar way to Kickstarter - $10 gets you the T-shirt, while further donations in steps up to $50 get you extra goodies from Dope Ink.

Once the studio has raised the necessary funds, there'll be further apparel runs. We look forward to seeing what they come up with next.

What other word would you add to the T-shirt to sum up your designer life? (Or would you remove one - the third perhaps?). Let us know in the comments!