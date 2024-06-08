9 social media tips for illustrators, graphic designers and creatives

Advice
By
published

Use Instagram and TikTok to make an impact and win more work.

Series of graphic illustrations and illustrator content posted on Instagram by professionals, featuring animal motifs, empowering text, and people
These illustrators' social media content is impossible to ignore. (Image credit: Grace Perdana Mulia, Yuk Fun, Fox Fisher, Con McHugh, Mustaali Raj, Sarah Akinterinwa)

Instagram famously started as a photo sharing app, with posts appearing in chronological order in your news feed; now it’s all about Stories (portrait-oriented posts, image or video-based, that last 24 hours), Reels (short videos), and a chaotic feed. Meanwhile, TikTok – a video-based app with a younger core audience – is the newest kid on the block, where users can ‘remix’ and respond to other people’s video content or slideshow-style static posts.

We all know that social media has positive and negative sides, but you really need some kind of social platform these days to help showcase your creative work. Right now, with X (formerly known as Twitter) proving problematic and awash with spambots, Facebook struggling to attract the Gen Z audiences that many of you are targeting, YouTube being less important for most designers, and LinkedIn often seen as cringe-inducing for its inspirational posts and echo chamber feel, the main focus here is either Instagram or TikTok.

@thefoxfisher

♬ original sound - Fox Fisher
@outridercreative

♬ Once Upon a Dream - Invadable Harmony

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Polly Allen
Polly Allen
Freelance journalist and marketer

Polly Allen is a freelance journalist and marketer based in Bristol. She specialises in travel and lifestyle journalism, including art reviews. As a marketer, she has worked for the charity sector, the travel industry, the museum sector, and healthcare organisations. 

Related articles