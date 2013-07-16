Topics

Summer 2013 #244

By () Web design  

Google's Justin Cutroni reveals everything you need to know about Google Analytics, and we have tutorials on creating dazzling 3D with CSS, getting started with Git, improving your jQuery and much more

Google Analytics has changed from a web analytics solution to a business measurement platform, and in this issue Google’s Justin Cutroni presents his pro’s guide to making the best use of it. Elsewhere in the magazine, Kyle Fiedler introduces 10 design concepts that developers should know and understand, Jatimder Mann has 25 HTML5 speed tips for high performance web apps and Donovan Hutchinson shows you how to use transforms to create and animate a 3D object it with nothing but CSS. Plus:

  • Improve your jQuery
  • Interview: Karen McGrane
  • Get started with version control
See more Web design articles

Related articles