Summer 2013 #244

Google Analytics has changed from a web analytics solution to a business measurement platform, and in this issue Google’s Justin Cutroni presents his pro’s guide to making the best use of it. Elsewhere in the magazine, Kyle Fiedler introduces 10 design concepts that developers should know and understand, Jatimder Mann has 25 HTML5 speed tips for high performance web apps and Donovan Hutchinson shows you how to use transforms to create and animate a 3D object it with nothing but CSS. Plus:

Improve your jQuery

Interview: Karen McGrane

Get started with version control