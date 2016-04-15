World's longest invoice reveals what freelancers are owed

This invoice is unlikely to get paid anytime soon...

Freelancers might specialise in a range of different industries, from billboard advertising to packaging design but there's one thing that unites them all: difficulty getting paid. In fact, not being paid affects an overwhelming 71 per cent of freelancers.

One group in particular, The Freelancers Union, had had enough, so decided to do something about it. By creating The World's Largest Invoice, The Freelancers Union hope to expose just how big a problem payment is for freelancers.

By inviting frustrated freelancers to contribute what they're owed, this site gives an idea of the total outstanding sum. The bill is currently in the millions of dollars and, sadly, it's only going to get larger.

Got an unpaid invoice? Be sure to chuck it on the list...

Chances are, if you're a freelancer, you've had difficulty getting paid, so get involved. If you're yet to receive money for your hard work head over to the site and start naming and shaming until clients get the message.