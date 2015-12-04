Celebrate a decade of inspirational artwork

Many said ImagineFX wouldn't make it – but 10 years down the line with issue 130, it's proving everyone wrong and still going from strength to strength – and it's all thanks to you, the readers!

To celebrate, there's an extra big, special edition of ImagineFX, complete with a free 2016 calendar featuring gorgeous art from the likes of Donato Giancola, Adam Hughes and Sparth. Inside, the issue's bursting at the seams with inspiration from the world's greatest artists!

You can also learn how Ross Tran created our fierce Frank Frazetta-inspired cover art with his in-depth workshop, using digital techniques to get the oil-paint vibe. Go watch his video now!

Here's a preview of what's inside the new issue:

Also included in issue 130...

We exclusively chat to digital art innovator Craig Mullins, to find out how he has forged a successful career by ignoring what's popular.

Craig was also kind enough to give us an insight into his workflow, by showing how he paints a stunning interior environment using simple 3D techniques in a step-by-step workshop.

Fantasy master, Karla Ortiz, lets us into her non-stop worlds of magic, all-nighters and feverish film art - revealing some top tips along the way.

Legendary husband and wife fantasy art team Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell give us a glimpse into their respective sketchbooks.

Todd Lockwood has forged a successful career by painting for the likes of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. In his workshop, he explains his process for creating engaging book cover art.

Syd Mead, the concept art master, presents his workshop on painting a futuristic airship - and explains his skill of hinting at details, rather than spending time painting them into a scene.

If that's not enough, we also have workshops from the likes of Mélanie Delon, Raphael Lacoste, Rebecca Guay, Brom and Allen Williams.

And we have plenty more digital art news, reviews and workshops with over 10 hours of pro video tuition and 71 free custom brushes! Get your copy today.