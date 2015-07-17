Make money from your art with ImagineFX

This months issue of ImagineFX is packed with all you need to make it as a successful fantasy artist.

We spoke to Jana Schirmer to show you how you can create art filled with light and full of form and reveal how you can earn money from your art!

Want to know more? Here's a preview of the new issue:

Also included in issue 125...

We find out how fantasy artists are making money through platforms such as Patreon, Gumroad and Kickstarter, and reveal how you can too!

We have collected together 10 modern masters of fantasy illustration, whose work will inspire you to keep commited to your art...

Andrew Theophilopoulos reveals how to paint none other than Cersei Lannister in the style of the Old Masters, with his in-depth step by step.

And mix beauty with the grotesque with Jim Pavelec's tips on how to combine the delicate beauty of the female face with elements of the grotesque to create haunting and intriguing portraits.

If that's not enough we have four hours of pro video training and free custom brushes! Get your copy today.