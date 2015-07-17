Topics

Make money from your art with ImagineFX

By () Digital art  

Satisfy your fantasy art cravings with tips, tutorials and showcases of all your favourite fantastical styles in the new IFX – on sale now!

imagine fx issue 125 cover

This months issue of ImagineFX is packed with all you need to make it as a successful fantasy artist.

We spoke to Jana Schirmer to show you how you can create art filled with light and full of form and reveal how you can earn money from your art!

Read more: Marvelous Designer 8 review

Want to know more? Here's a preview of the new issue:

Get your copy of ImagineFX 125 today!

Also included in issue 125...

show me the money ifx125

We find out how fantasy artists are making money through platforms such as Patreon, Gumroad and Kickstarter, and reveal how you can too!

new masters issue 125

We have collected together 10 modern masters of fantasy illustration, whose work will inspire you to keep commited to your art...

ifx 125 cersei lannister

Andrew Theophilopoulos reveals how to paint none other than Cersei Lannister in the style of the Old Masters, with his in-depth step by step.

beauty and grotesque ifx 125

And mix beauty with the grotesque with Jim Pavelec's tips on how to combine the delicate beauty of the female face with elements of the grotesque to create haunting and intriguing portraits.

If that's not enough we have four hours of pro video training and free custom brushes! Get your copy today.

See more Digital art articles

Related articles