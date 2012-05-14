EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS! 2hr Photoshop painting course FREE for 24hrs only

Getting started with digital painting in Photoshop CS5

In this collection of lessons you will learn how an artist can get started painting digitally inside of Photoshop. After spending some time learning how to select and store colours, you will jump right into setting up a composition with a sketch where we will discover the difference between resizing and resampling your artwork.

Next you will take a glimpse into the painting process by first blocking in some colour and then blending it together. Along the way, you will learn how to create custom brushes and patterns as well as how to utilise these as paint textures. Finally, you'll learn about layer masks and textures.

You'll get access to the following lessons:

Introduction and project overview Creating a new file and user interface overview Understanding Photoshop layers Overview of commonly used digital paitning tools Choosing and managing colours in Photoshop Sketching in Photoshop Creating a custom brush to paint background texture Beginning to block in colour Continuing to block in colour Transitioning from blocking in colours to beldning in colours Creating custom brushes based on real world textures Using layer styles to create texture Creating cusotm patterns to use for texturing Painting with custom patterns Texture touch-up and final details

