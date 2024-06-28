I'm obsessed with The Boys' satirical cinematic logos

News
By
published

The VCU puts Marvel to shame.

VCU movie logos
(Image credit: Eric Kripke)

It seems like every franchise is hopping on the cinematic universe bandwagon (thanks Marvel), but I'm yet to see a production company do it better than Vought Studios. The fictional movie megacorp from the hit TV series The Boys has unveiled its extensive Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU), in a hilarious parody of Hollywood's favourite oversaturated film franchise trend.

The playful collection of fake films is surprisingly detailed, poking fun at some of the most renowned superhero movie logos from across the years. With blockbuster films featuring beloved Boys' characters like Homelander, Black Noir and Tek Knight, ironically it's one of the only cinematic universes I'd be invested in (if only out of curiosity for 'The Deep: Gods and Dolphins').

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles