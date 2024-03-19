The Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble poster has ruined my childhood (but I think I love it)

Just after I'd recovered from the trauma of watching Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Jagged Edge Productions has announced the Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble – a Marvel-inspired horror ensemble film. Joining Piglet and Pooh will be a host of other (public domain) childhood characters who will debut in their own standalone horror flicks before coming together to battle the remaining survivors.

While it's certainly not the best film poster ever, the new Poohniverse poster is a delightfully silly MCU parody that's so bad that it's almost good. It's clear that Jagged Edge is having fun destroying our childhoods one character at a time and I daresay I'm enjoying it a little bit.

(Image credit: Jagged Edge/Marvel Studios)

Taking to Instagram, Jagged Edge shared the new Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble poster, which parodies the Avengers-style floating head design with hilarious accuracy (even down to the logo). It teases some of the childhood favourites that will be subject to the Poohniverse wrath, including the Mad Hatter, Pinnochio, Sleeping Beauty and Captain Hook.

Actor and producer Scott Chambers (who played Christopher Robin in Blood and Honey) shared that each character will appear in a standalone film, coming together to fight the survivors in one big showdown. Speaking to Variety, Chambers says that while he'd love to see an all-villain Avengers-style flick, the Poohniverse is a way for Jagged Edge to bring it to life in their "own little way."

The Twisted Childhood Universe timeline (Image credit: Jagged Edge)

Online response to the poster and wider cinematic universe has understatedly been mixed. Many users on X mistook the original announcement for a joke, while some simply questioned "why?". One user even joked that the "MCU been shaking in their boots after this announcement".

While it's certainly no A24 highbrow horror, I'm constantly amazed by Jagged Edge's commitment to the bit, and as a horror fan, I feel slightly guilty admitting that I'm a little intrigued to enter the Poohniverse.