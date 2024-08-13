Pixar's new Incredibles 3 logo is ultra-satisfying

News
By
published

(But we don’t need a fourth film).

Disney/Pixar's new logo for Incredibles 3
(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Disney-Pixar has unveiled a whole host of new films at this year's D23 expo – the ultimate event for Disney fans across the globe. While there are plenty of fresh upcoming releases, we also saw some classics set to make a grand return, from Toy Story 5 to The Incredibles 3.

Typically my weary Gen Z heart can't take another unnecessary childhood-ruining sequel, but the latest Incredibles film has won me over with one simple feature – that ultra-satisfying logo. I wouldn't say it's one of the best movie logos of all time but the harmonious design is certainly enough to quell my frustration at Disney-Pixar's onslaught of movie sequels.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles