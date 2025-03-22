Double Dragon Revive is getting a free bonus game inspired by a retro classic

News
By published

The upcoming retro game remake gets special pre-order bonus.

Double Dragon Revive; anime style game characters playing dodge ball
(Image credit: Arc System Works)

Double Dragon Revive, the remake of the classic retro game, is getting a surprising bonus game inspired by one of Technos' most-loved titles. Double Dragon Dodgeball is a revised version of the addictive Super Dodge Ball, and will be free to anyone who pre-orders Double Dragon Revive.

Double Dragon Dodgeball doesn't attempt the 3D updating of Revive and instead keeps things traditionally pixel art. The bonus game features 56 characters from the Double Dragon series and features similar arcade-perfect gameplay as Super Dodge Ball. The addition of a Story Mode where dodge-brawlers need to save Marian is fun, while 1v1 and 4v4 multiplayer will appeal to retro fans.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

