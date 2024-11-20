If only there were a site where I could see every Pokémon card ever made... oh wait

Here are all 23,000 Japanese cards classified by era and artist.

Every wanted to be able to peruse and admire every Pokéman card ever made all in one place? What do you mean, no? Of course you have. And now such a place exists.

The Art of Pokemon Cards showcases Pokémon card art from all 23,000 Japanese cards. And the designs are handily divided into eras, from Scarlet and Violet to Legend, X&Y and Black and White. You can even can browse by artist to see the work that each has contribute to the game.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

