Nintendo Switch OLED crashes to lowest ever price ever ahead of Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch OLED has reached its lowest ever UK price ahead of Black Friday. Reduced by a massive £72 the most premium Switch on the market right now is just £227.99 at OnBuy. With the Switch 2 confirmed for sometime next year, we're not surprised to see great deals over this sales season.

During Prime Day in October, there was a similar offer, but £1 more expensive. I can't see the OLED Switch dropping a huge amount more... but I'm willing (and very happy) to be proved wrong.

If you're in the US, things are almost as exciting – there's a rare $53 off the OLED model, bringing it to $281 at Walmart, which is a brilliant price cut. We have seen slightly lower for imported models (which this is – but don't worry it doesn't affect the playing experience at all), but only a couple of times before.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was US$356.50 now US$281 at Walmart This is an imported model with Japanese specs, but don't let that worry you. Besides the packaging, you'll just need a converter for your plug and you'll be good to go. This is a brilliant price – we have seen imports go for the mid $260s before but rarely, and only in the midst of sales events. Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons) Release date: October 2021 Price check: Amazon $345.97 | Best Buy $349.99

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the upgraded version of the regular Nintendo Switch console, with a larger seven-inch display. The OLED screen brings you amazing contrast, colours and beautiful visuals – it's a world away from the normal Switch screen, which is in LCD. And the kickstand will help stabilise your console if you're playing on a tabletop.

