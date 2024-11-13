Nintendo Switch OLED crashes to lowest ever price ever ahead of Black Friday

A flurry of awesome deals in the UK and US.

The Nintendo Switch OLED has reached its lowest ever UK price ahead of Black Friday. Reduced by a massive £72 the most premium Switch on the market right now is just £227.99 at OnBuy. With the Switch 2 confirmed for sometime next year, we're not surprised to see great deals over this sales season.

During Prime Day in October, there was a similar offer, but £1 more expensive. I can't see the OLED Switch dropping a huge amount more... but I'm willing (and very happy) to be proved wrong.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £299.99 now £227.99 at OnBuy.com

Get the fanciest Switch around, with its big bright screen for a record low price ahead of Black Friday. We've seen it drop to slightly higher than this for Prime Day but never this low.

Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)

Release date: October 2021

Price check: Amazon £249.17 | Argos: £289.99

Nintendo Switch OLED: was US$356.50 now US$281 at Walmart

This is an imported model with Japanese specs, but don't let that worry you. Besides the packaging, you'll just need a converter for your plug and you'll be good to go. This is a brilliant price – we have seen imports go for the mid $260s before but rarely, and only in the midst of sales events.

Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)

Release date: October 2021

Price check: Amazon $345.97 | Best Buy $349.99

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

