The only Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals worth looking at

There are some epic Switch game deals right now for Black Friday.

(Image credit: Future / Nintendo / SEGA)
Gamers, pay attention! I know it's not officially Black Friday yet, but I feel like I should probably let you know about the epic Nintendo Switch game deals that have already landed at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

I've already made an Amazon wishlist of my most wanted Switch games this year, and if previous years are anything to go by, it's usually the most underrated and indie Switch titles that see the biggest discounts during Black Friday.

 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was US$59.99 now US$53.99 at Amazon US

Released just over a year ago, this game was a huge hit with Mario fans. You get the usual platform-style gameplay but with new power-ups that include transforming characters into an elephant.

Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was US$49.99 now US$42.90 at Amazon US

Both modern and classic versions of Sonic team up to defeat Dr. Eggman in this standalone campaign where you van play as Shadow too. It also offers a greatest-hits collection of iconic Sonic levels, so nostalgia seekers will love this too.

It Takes Two (by Electronic Arts)
It Takes Two (by Electronic Arts): was US$37.15 now US$29.97 at Walmart

My Fiance and I love this fun couch co-op game, and I've been hoping to bag a copy on Switch so we can play in the living room too. Become Cody and May, a couple transformed into dolls, navigating a miniature world. You should consider this game for the art style alone.

Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $32.99 at Amazon

 ARMS - Nintendo Switch
 ARMS - Nintendo Switch: was US$59.99 now US$51.30 at Amazon US

One of the best family games that Nintendo has ever made for the Switch is also one of the most overlooked. Not your usual take on a 1v1 fighting game, the concept of Arms is fighting your opponent using motion-controlled extendable arms and buttons. This game can be a rare find.

Price check - $59.99 at Best Buy

Sonic Frontiers
Sonic Frontiers: was US$59.99 now US$29.83 at Amazon US

Another fan-favourite protagonist, the supersonic Hedgehog is back once again in this exhilarating adventure across the five Starfall Islands.

Price Check: $31.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Target

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was US$59.99 now US$50.97 at Amazon US

During lockdown, Animal Crossing was everyone's favourite cozy Switch game. What's not to like about building your own tropical island while being indebted to a wealthy Raccoon?

Price Check: $59.99 at Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope:
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: was US$59.99 now US$14.97 at Amazon US

This game is a sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle game series, and involves a franchise crossover with Rabbids to help Mario save the sparks on a cosmic adventure.

Price Check: $39.99 at Target

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was US$69.99 now US$53.49 at Amazon US

Tears of the Kingdom will have you embarking on an epic quest as the loveable warrior Link to save the kingdom of Hyrule and defeat the evil Ganondorf.

Price Check: $69.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Target

