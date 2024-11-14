The only Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals worth looking at
There are some epic Switch game deals right now for Black Friday.
Gamers, pay attention! I know it's not officially Black Friday yet, but I feel like I should probably let you know about the epic Nintendo Switch game deals that have already landed at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
I've already made an Amazon wishlist of my most wanted Switch games this year, and if previous years are anything to go by, it's usually the most underrated and indie Switch titles that see the biggest discounts during Black Friday.
Last year, I put together a list of the 6 Nintendo Switch games I'll be buying on Black Friday, but I didn't manage to get them all. It looks like prices are even better this year, though, which is great news for anyone looking to level up their Switch game library.
Need a console? Our editor has found some record-breaking deals on the standard Nintendo Switch as well as OLED models (and bundle deals too) so go and check it out.
Top Nintendo Switch game deals for Black Friday
Quick links
US
- Amazon: up to 33% off Switch games
- Walmart: save up to $20 on Switch games
- Nintendo: Pac-Man World Re-Pac for just $5.99
UK
- Amazon: big savings on consoles and games
- Currys: discounts on Switch bundles
- Nintendo: free gifts with some games
- OnBuy: cashback on Switch games
- Very: save up to £12 on Switch games
US deals
Released just over a year ago, this game was a huge hit with Mario fans. You get the usual platform-style gameplay but with new power-ups that include transforming characters into an elephant.
Both modern and classic versions of Sonic team up to defeat Dr. Eggman in this standalone campaign where you van play as Shadow too. It also offers a greatest-hits collection of iconic Sonic levels, so nostalgia seekers will love this too.
My Fiance and I love this fun couch co-op game, and I've been hoping to bag a copy on Switch so we can play in the living room too. Become Cody and May, a couple transformed into dolls, navigating a miniature world. You should consider this game for the art style alone.
Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $32.99 at Amazon
One of the best family games that Nintendo has ever made for the Switch is also one of the most overlooked. Not your usual take on a 1v1 fighting game, the concept of Arms is fighting your opponent using motion-controlled extendable arms and buttons. This game can be a rare find.
Price check - $59.99 at Best Buy
Another fan-favourite protagonist, the supersonic Hedgehog is back once again in this exhilarating adventure across the five Starfall Islands.
Price Check: $31.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Target
During lockdown, Animal Crossing was everyone's favourite cozy Switch game. What's not to like about building your own tropical island while being indebted to a wealthy Raccoon?
Price Check: $59.99 at Best Buy
This game is a sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle game series, and involves a franchise crossover with Rabbids to help Mario save the sparks on a cosmic adventure.
Price Check: $39.99 at Target
Tears of the Kingdom will have you embarking on an epic quest as the loveable warrior Link to save the kingdom of Hyrule and defeat the evil Ganondorf.
Price Check: $69.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Target
FAQs
Which Nintendo Switch games are the best?
It depends on what kind of gamer you are. Do you like to play solo adventure RPG games? More of an FPS shooter? Do you love those laidback foraging games like Animal Crossing?
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a great choice for adventurers, or there are free titles like Fortnite available on Switch if you like to shoot things. Try games like the Pokemon titles if you like exploring, or Disney Dreamlight Valley and Stardew Valley to live a peaceful life.
If you're more of a social co-op player who enjoys family game night then there are amazing multiplayer titles for the Switch too such as Mario Party, Mario Kart (prepare to get competitive), Monopoly, and Hasbro game night.
You might also want to keep tabs on our guide to the best Nintendo Switch Lite games if you need some handheld recommendations and the best free-to-play Nintendo Switch games for the whole family to enjoy.
Should I get the game as a cartridge or code?
Great question! This all depends on how you want to access your game and what you plan to do with the game when you're finished with it. Usually, Nintendo Switch games that are sold as download codes only are supposed to be cheaper than buying the physical game, but strangely that doesn't seem to be the case (pardon the pun) at retailers lately. So you might as well purchase the cartridge if you ask us.
As someone who used to work in a secondhand game store, I'm a big advocate for owning a physical copy of a game so that if you change your mind or want to get something else later down the line then you can part-exchange it for a new or different game. Unfortunately, with digitally downloaded games, you can't do this.
Nintendo does have a return policy for digital downloads but you need to have played the title for less than a specified amount of time to qualify. One benefit of opting for a digital download however is that it installs directly onto your console and will remain there for you to play anytime, without needing to swap and change between cartridges to play the game you want.
Will the Nintendo Switch be on sale on Black Friday?
Yes! There's usually a plethora of Nintendo Switch deals over Black Friday, but these usually take the shape of bundle deals and discounts rather than price cuts on the console individually. We've found that the best place to shop for a Nintendo Switch is usually through Amazon, as prices tend to fluctuate the most in line with its stock levels.
To make sure you're not caught out by inflated 'before' prices just bear in mind the original Nintendo Switch retails for $299.99 / £259.99, the super portable Nintendo Switch Lite sells at $199 / £199 and the swish Nintendo Switch OLED is $349.99 / £309.99 at full price. If you find a price cheaper than those, you're getting a genuine deal.
Last year we saw the Switch OLED hit its lowest-ever price of £264.99 in the UK, which didn't hang around for long, and with a price cut to just $318.73 at Amazon down from $349.99 in the US.
Retailers that had the best Nintendo Switch deals last Black Friday and Cyber Monday were Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Walmart in the US – and Currys, Amazon, Very, and AO in the UK.
Can't decide which Switch console is the one for you? Take a look at our helpful explainers: Nintendo Switch vs Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED.
