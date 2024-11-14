The only Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals worth looking at

Gamers, pay attention! I know it's not officially Black Friday yet, but I feel like I should probably let you know about the epic Nintendo Switch game deals that have already landed at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

I've already made an Amazon wishlist of my most wanted Switch games this year, and if previous years are anything to go by, it's usually the most underrated and indie Switch titles that see the biggest discounts during Black Friday.

Last year, I put together a list of the 6 Nintendo Switch games I'll be buying on Black Friday, but I didn't manage to get them all. It looks like prices are even better this year, though, which is great news for anyone looking to level up their Switch game library.

Need a console? Our editor has found some record-breaking deals on the standard Nintendo Switch as well as OLED models (and bundle deals too) so go and check it out.

Which Nintendo Switch games are the best? It depends on what kind of gamer you are. Do you like to play solo adventure RPG games? More of an FPS shooter? Do you love those laidback foraging games like Animal Crossing? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a great choice for adventurers, or there are free titles like Fortnite available on Switch if you like to shoot things. Try games like the Pokemon titles if you like exploring, or Disney Dreamlight Valley and Stardew Valley to live a peaceful life. If you're more of a social co-op player who enjoys family game night then there are amazing multiplayer titles for the Switch too such as Mario Party, Mario Kart (prepare to get competitive), Monopoly, and Hasbro game night. You might also want to keep tabs on our guide to the best Nintendo Switch Lite games if you need some handheld recommendations and the best free-to-play Nintendo Switch games for the whole family to enjoy.



Should I get the game as a cartridge or code? Great question! This all depends on how you want to access your game and what you plan to do with the game when you're finished with it. Usually, Nintendo Switch games that are sold as download codes only are supposed to be cheaper than buying the physical game, but strangely that doesn't seem to be the case (pardon the pun) at retailers lately. So you might as well purchase the cartridge if you ask us. As someone who used to work in a secondhand game store, I'm a big advocate for owning a physical copy of a game so that if you change your mind or want to get something else later down the line then you can part-exchange it for a new or different game. Unfortunately, with digitally downloaded games, you can't do this. Nintendo does have a return policy for digital downloads but you need to have played the title for less than a specified amount of time to qualify. One benefit of opting for a digital download however is that it installs directly onto your console and will remain there for you to play anytime, without needing to swap and change between cartridges to play the game you want.