Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest rekindles my love of 90s design

Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest is a remake of the 1994 cult classic adventure developed by Frédérick Raynal (of Alone in the Dark fame) and it's coming this Autumn for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. I predict its adorable design is going to rekindle a love of 90s gaming.

Before narrative lead gaming was a thing, and releasing at a time when everyone wanted the next big 3D game, whether that was a new Doom or Tekken, Little Big Adventure was an oddity that found a niche audience.

The isometric visual design is being updated by the team at [2.21] with a bolder look and vibrancy. This game's many islands that make up the imaginative Twinsun planetoid are now being combined into one large open world and new controls will ensure the gameplay is more accessible.

Little Big Planet is coming back this autumn, will you be diving back into this retro game's unique world design? (Image credit: Microids)

Little Big Planet: Twinsen's Quest looks like bringing the 90s aesthetic for colourful isometric design back, as well as a lean narrative that follows the quest of a 'model citizen' turned freedom fighter. Here are the new features coming to Microid's remake (read more details on the Microids website.

Plunge into a unique universe enhanced by a brand new look.

enhanced by a brand new look. The Magic Ball brought into 2024, promising a range of challenges against the clones.

brought into 2024, promising a range of challenges against the clones. Redesigned controls.

Travel across the entire planet and discover reimagined islands in an open world.

in an open world. An action-adventure game mixed with exploration .

. A brand-new soundtrack by the original composer, Philippe Vachey

