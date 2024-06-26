Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest rekindles my love of 90s design

Watch the cult retro adventure game's first trailer.

Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest is a remake of the 1994 cult classic adventure developed by Frédérick Raynal (of Alone in the Dark fame) and it's coming this Autumn for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. I predict its adorable design is going to rekindle a love of 90s gaming.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

