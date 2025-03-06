Sonic helps power Sega to the top as the most highly rated games studio

The review aggregator Metacritic has published its Game Publisher Ranking 2025 based on the scores from reviews of games released in 2024. The results may be a surprise for some, as Sega jumped from number 9 to retake the top spot, which it last held in 2021.

Capcom, last year's number 1, slipped to second position, and Aksys Games jumped from 7 to third place. Sony, which held the top spot in 2023, came in at number 4 based on reviews from last year (see our pick of the best game development software if you want to compete).

Sega came in as the top game studio in the Metacritic ranking thanks to an Average Metascore of 82.9 and three 'great' games: JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio, which Metacritic praises as a rare all-new IP in a sea of remakes, ports, and sequels, alongside Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Its only generally poor reviews were for Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Other titles contributing to Sega's strong reviews in 2024 included Sonic X Shadow Generations and Yakuza Hawaii, which had an average metascore of 80, and Yakuza Kiwami for Switch. See our Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review for our take on one of Sega's latest releases.

Metacritic's ranking is based on critic's reviews not on sales or player scores. Each studio's place in the list is determined by a points system based on the average Metascore for all the games they released in the year and the proportion of titles that received positive and negative reviews. That can lead to some surprising results. For example, Ubisoft comes in at number 18 out of 37, which is ahead of Konami, Nintendo, Electronic Arts, Bandai Namco and Plaion.

(Image credit: Sega)

Meanwhile, in more Sonic the Hedgehog news, one of the best Sonic games has just quietly found its way to PlayStation Plus in remastered form. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is an upgraded version of the original Nintendo Wii game with improved visuals and gameplay and new power-ups and features, including a Rival Rush mode where you can race Metal Sonic.

Sega has said Sonic is a priority for new investment. This year we expect the releases of Sonic Racing Crossworlds and Sonic Rumble

