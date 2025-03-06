Sonic helps power Sega to the top as the most highly rated games studio

News
By
published

The studio jumped eight places from last year.

Sonic the Hedgehog
(Image credit: Sega)

The review aggregator Metacritic has published its Game Publisher Ranking 2025 based on the scores from reviews of games released in 2024. The results may be a surprise for some, as Sega jumped from number 9 to retake the top spot, which it last held in 2021.

Capcom, last year's number 1, slipped to second position, and Aksys Games jumped from 7 to third place. Sony, which held the top spot in 2023, came in at number 4 based on reviews from last year (see our pick of the best game development software if you want to compete).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Image from Football Manager 24
Should game devs be worried about the cancellation of FM25?
Virtua Fighter 6; CES footage of two game characters fighting
It took just 35 seconds for Sega's Virtua Fighter 6 to wow fans at CES 2025
Senua’s Saga Hellblade II; a woman has hands wrapped around her face
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a surprise favourite to win big at the BAFTA Game Awards 2025
An image from the Witcher 4 trailer
The biggest winner of The Game Awards? Unreal Engine 5
Best VR games I played in 2024; game screens from Quest 3 and PSVR 2 games
The best VR games I played in 2024, including Batman: Arkham Shadow, Vendetta Forever and a surprise PSVR 2 entry
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review; a pirate kicks a monkey
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review: not quite gold, but definitely still shiny
Latest in Gaming
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic helps power Sega to the top as the most highly rated games studio
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gets a wild new park design