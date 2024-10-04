Looking to upgrade your Nintendo Switch? This deal on the OLED model gets you $50 off

If you're looking to save money on a Nintendo Switch OLED this month, then there's no need to wait until Amazon's Prime Day October event next week. Instead, head over to Woot where we've found this rare deal offering $50 off the console for a limited time. This brings the price of a Nintendo Switch OLED to just $299.99, which is one of the lowest prices we see during seasonal sales. In case you aren't familiar, Woot is an independent subsidiary of Amazon, and is very safe and secure to shop with.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the upgraded version of the regular Nintendo Switch console, with a larger 7-inch display which offers more vibrant colours, a crisp contrast, and stunning visuals in comparison with the regular LCD Switch model. This means that your handheld gameplay will feel much more immersive, and there's also the reworked kickstand which is much less flimsy for when you're playing tabletop.

As far as Nintendo Switch OLED prices go, $299.99 remains the lowest price to date since May. However, we did find a great deal a few months back where the Switch OLED was selling for as low as $264, although there was a small catch with it being a Japanese imported model (which in my opinion is even cooler). We have all the details on this latest Woot deal for you below, and if you have any more questions, take a look at our Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED: which should you buy? explainer guide.

The best Nintendo Switch OLED deal today

Nintendo Switch OLED (White or Red/Blue)

Was: $3499.99

Now: $299.99

Save: $50 Overview: The Nintendo Switch OLED model shares a lot of the same features and internal specs as the standard Nintendo Switch model, although it boasts some worthy upgrades to the display, screen size and kickstand which make it hugely popular with gamers who play handheld. As for TV mode, there is no difference in quality here, so if you mainly play on a larger screen you might be better off sticking with the original Switch console. Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons) Release date: October 2021 Price history: We very rarely see discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, and Nintendo tech is known for holding its value extremely well, which is why the original console has remained the same price since 2017. Current price: Amazon: $329 | Best Buy: $349.999 Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch, but we gave the original model a glowing 4.5-star review and loved its Handheld portability with excellent options for multiplayer gaming and couch co-op. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

