'It needs to feel like magic': The art of creating an unskippable TV title sequence

This comes back to season one. The studio approached us to pitch and come up with ideas. And we pitched five different things, but there was a bunch of things we were keeping in mind for all of them, one of which being that, in theory, this could be a 50-hour series. So whatever we did needed to have legs.

The series is really going back in time, we're seeing how Tolkien's world is created by time and the ebb and flow and shifting of sand, so to speak, of nations and alliances and all these different groups. We came across his creation myth, which is about these Ainur, these angelic beings singing the world into creation. And so that connection between like time shifting sands music actually singing the world into place.

That connection between music and physics brought us into the idea of Cymatics, which is a real world phenomenon. Cymatics is actually the visualization of sound. It's a phenomenon that was first developed in the 1800s and then made very famous by a man named Hans Jenny in the 60s and 70s, where you put sand on a plate, and you apply a vibration to that plate, and according to hertz and resonance, you get a certain symmetrical pattern that forms. And so it it feels like magic, which was also very important. When you're talking about Tolkien, it needs to feel like magic. We did a lot of filming of actual Cymatics, and then worked really hard to emulate that with 3D as well.

The idea for Cymatics came early on. It really stood out to all of us, because it is using a natural phenomenon. It is both magical. It's like very straddling that world of real and magical, seen and unseen. And it's both simple and not. It's millions of grains moving around. It's a boiled down distillation of eons of time, beauty, magic and the formation and destruction of life and societies and lands in this really simple sort of cauldron. It hit the mark as soon as the studio saw it.