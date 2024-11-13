'It needs to feel like magic': The art of creating an unskippable TV title sequence

Features
By
published

We talk to Plains of Yonder, the team behind Rings of Power, The White Lotus and more.

Screenshots from the Rings of Power and The White Lotus title sequences
(Image credit: Plains of Yonder / Future)

What do Rings of Power, The White Lotus and Time Bandits have in common? As well as being some of the biggest TV shows of the 2020s, they feature stunningly inventive title sequences – all of which were created by small and tight-knit Seattle-based design company Plains of Yonder.

Determined to capture the mood, tone, and feeling of each of its projects, Plains of Yonder takes a different approach to larger LA-based firms, fostering close relationships with show-runners in order to create "high aesthetic designs" that turn key creative themes and Easter eggs from the shows into intricate works of art that have the power, as we saw with the wildly popular opening to The White Lotus, to become cultural phenomenons in their own right.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

