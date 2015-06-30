Content strategy isn’t just for content people

Anything with strategy in the title has the potential to be dry and eyes-glaze-over boring. But content strategy has an effect on every part of digital, whether you are a content person or not.

Sarah Richards is a content strategist, product manager and trainer who is currently leading Citizens Advice through a complete digital overhaul. In her talk at Generate London this year she will explain how design and content strategy working together can accomplish big things.

Using examples from the Government Digital Service, Citizens Advice and more, Richards will cover why content strategy isn't a dusty, ignorable, bore-fest. It's the point of publishing digitally.

An unmissable event

Generate is coming to London's Grand Connaught Rooms on 17-18 September 2015 and it promises to be the web design event of the year for the UK and Europe.

Other world-class speakers will include the likes of Eric Meyer, Rachel Andrew, Josh Payton, Inayaili de León Persson, Sara Soueidan, Andi Smith, Verne Ho, Michael Flarup and Dan Goodwin, with more to be announced. So don't delay, get your ticket now!